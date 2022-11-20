This year's NK Community Champions awarded

Individuals, groups and businesses who were selected as finalists were celebrated at this year’s NK Community Champion Awards ceremony at The Hub in Sleaford on Wednesday evening, compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior.

The NK Community Champion Awards 2022 winners and finalists. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC

Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Wright commented: “Those who we’ve awarded and applauded are only a fraction of a much broader response of community-minded thoughtfulness.”

Contribution to Arts & Culture was won by Chelsey Bamford, who founded the Take Note Choir in Helpringham to boost mental wellbeing, now a finalist in the National Entertainment Awards.

Andy Greenwood and the River Slea Clean Up team won the Contribution to a Better Environment award for monthly efforts to clear rubbish from the river.

The Contribution to Climate Action was won by Moy Park, of Anwick for adopting measures including zero waste to landfill, biodiversity planting and switching vehicles to run on electric and biogas.

The Contribution to Community Safety award was won by Sleaford Women’s Safety Group which was set up to campaign for a safer environment for women and girls.

Sleaford Dementia Support earned the Contribution to Health & Wellbeing award helping those affected by dementia with fun social sessions and trips. Sleaford Town FC secretary Jenny O’Rourke earned the Contribution to Sport award.

Sleaford Community Grocers won the Community Business Award for their work to drive down food waste.

The Community Spirit award went to Ian Taylor, of Brant Broughton, a former publican who retrained as a LIVES responder and volunteer firefighter to contribute to his village community, helping inall sorts of events and Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation was won by Susan Manders, a Bracebridge Heath parish councillor and local historian.

The Good Neighbour award was won by Pat Hayward of North Hykeham.

The Young Achiever award went to Amelia Matson, of North Hykeham for her work with a bereavement charity for forces children after the loss of her own father.

