Thoresway man installed as High Sheriff of Lincolnshire

Pictured after the ceremony are, from left: Under Sheriff Michael Pace; His Honour Judge Simon Hirst; LordLieutenant Toby Dennis ; Kerry Strawson; High Sheriff Tim Strawson; Barbara Fontaine, The Queens Remembrancer; outgoing High Sheriff Claire Birch; the Rev Chris Hewitt and churchwarden Debbie Rudd,EMN-220404-144728001

The Turnover ceremony for the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire took place at St Mary’s Church in Thoresway on Sunday.

Village resident Tim Strawson was installed into the role by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, and outgoing High Sheriff Claire Birch

Tim said: “I am so pleased and privileged to take on the role of High Sheriff of Lincolnshire. I really want to focus my year on homelessness and disadvantaged young people. I want to see what can be done to improve the situation.

“I hope this position will help me open lots of doors and allow me to make a difference.”

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year, the origins of which date back to Saxon times.

While the duties of the role have evolved over time, supporting the Crown and the judiciary remain central elements of the role today. In addition, High Sheriffs actively lend support and encouragement to crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and to the voluntary sector.