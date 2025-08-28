Thousands expected at free, family-friendly Pride festival in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST
The countdown is on for the second East Coast Pride festival – promising a full day of family-friendly entertainment.

Events will take place in the heart of Skegness, with thousands expected to gather for a joyful celebration of equality, diversity, and community spirit.

Tower Gardens in Skegness will host the vibrant Pride Park Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks, packed with live performances, dazzling acts, and community showcases. Families can enjoy interactive activities, entertainment, and fun in the dedicated Family Area, sponsored by Butlin’s.

This year also sees the return of the Marketplace, featuring local traders, community groups, and charities, offering everything from unique gifts to valuable resources.

East Coast Pride is returning to Skegness. Photo by: (www.MarkMasonPhotography.co.uk)placeholder image
East Coast Pride is returning to Skegness. Photo by: (www.MarkMasonPhotography.co.uk)

For a more relaxed atmosphere, Compass Gardens will host a dedicated Acoustic Stage from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, showcasing stripped-back sets and emerging talent in an intimate setting.

Amy Basker, Chairperson of East Coast Pride, commented: "East Coast Pride is all about bringing people together to celebrate love, equality, the LGBTQIA+ community, and a spirit of inclusivity.

"After the huge success of last year’s event, we’re thrilled to make 2025 even bigger and better – with live music, family fun, and a warm welcome for all. From performances to community celebrations, there’s something for all ages.”

Key Details:

Tower Gardens in Skegness will host the vibrant Pride Park Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks (pictured).placeholder image
Tower Gardens in Skegness will host the vibrant Pride Park Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks (pictured).

Date: Saturday, September 13,

Time: 10am – 8pm

Location: Tower Gardens (All Day) and Compass Gardens (12noon until 3pm), Skegness. Additional activities are taking place at The Hildreds Centre during the day.

Entry: Free of charge, with no tickets required

