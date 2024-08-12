Colourful floats with a Visit the Seaside theme set off from Tesco car park, turning into Lumley Road and then left along the seafront.

They were led by the emergency services and the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Couns Ady Findley and Sarah Staples, riding in Peanut – a 1942 Rover BT Sports Tourer classic car, now owned by Simon Fixter but which appeared in the Skegness Carnival in 1980 when owned by Les and Glynis Dickinson.

Coun Findley said it was the proudest moment of his life to lead the procession. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed about – not only beimg Mayor of Skegness and wearing this chain but to be in the carnival in this position – I’m so proud about it.

"We are so lucky Simon offered to chaufer us around in this beautiful car – I can’t thank him enough.”

The Skegnes branch of the Royal British Legion also turned out in force – promoting their poppy display for Remembrance.

They were tead by two motorbikes – one of which was a tribute to a former veteran Liam Tasker who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The bike has his image of him with his dog, Theo, who sadly died on the same day.

During the procession, retired Skegness police officer Cherie Bagnall-Kelly, who is now a Skegness Royal British Legion member, rode on the back of the motorcyle.

“His dog wasn’t with him at the time but Theo had a seizure two hours later and passed away,” she explained.

"The irony of it is Liam was in my youth club in the Shetland Islands and I remeber him as a cheeky chappie.

"Being able to ride on the bike makes me very emotional.”

Carnival week events continue until Friday, with the hightlight 999 Day taking place in Tower Gardens today (Wednesday).

1 . Skegness Carnival The new Carnival King and Queen Daniel White and Princess Watkinson heading up Lumley Road. Photo: John Byford

2 . go 5.jpg The Skegness Royal British Legion was out in force with bikers, a float and cadets carrying a Union Flag. Photo: Skegness Carnival

3 . Skegness Carnival Skegness Steampunks receiving a walking award from Mayor of Skegness Photo: Barry Robinson