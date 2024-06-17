More than 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines were in Gainsborough

An estimated crowd of 3,000 gathered at the Gainsborough-based shopping centre to marvel at more than 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines on Sunday, June 16, an event that also doubled as the perfect treat for Father’s Day.

The annual tractor rally has been a regular feature at the shopping centre ever since it first opened in 2007 and gives shoppers and visitors the chance to step back in time with a fantastic display of vehicles manufactured at the Yard spanning nearly 200 years of history.

The award-winning shopping centre is also named after William Marshalls who founded the factory on the 16-acre site in 1848, which specialised in steam engines and agricultural machinery.

Crowds of people lined the streets of Gainsborough to watch as the event drew to a close with the traditional drive through the town.

Mel Cutforth, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We look forward to organising the event every year as it provides a chance for visitors to learn more about the rich heritage of the site.”

The event was organised by the Marshall’s Yard team and the Marshall’s Club, and people also enjoyed free facepainting, a tractor-themed scavenger hunt and craft activities, ice cream and a crepe vendor.

It was also part of a bumper weekend of fun activities at the centre.

And Saturday, June 15, saw the return of the GO Festival, a programme of international artists that showcase amazing theatre, dance and arts.

Despite the rain highlights included a lively and colourful parade, led by young people from the Zodiac All Stars dance troupe, based in Nottingham, accompanied by Montserrat Masqueraders carnival performers and a specially commissioned Summer Queen, dressed in a new costume made with help from the local community, which made its way through the town.

Marshall’s Yard supported the free event by hosting free face painting, while visitors also enjoyed live music from Lee Douglas.