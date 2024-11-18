Thousands gathered at Gainsborough's Christmas lights switch-on

TikTok stars Jess and Norma officially launch Christmas at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre

​Thousands of visitors gathered for a weekend of festive fun in Gainsborough at the Christmas lights switch-on.

​The annual Christmas Lights Festival was held alongside a two day event in Marshall’s Yard which saw TikTok stars Jess and Norma officially turn on the lights.

Jess said: “We had the most amazing time, and we were honoured to switch-on the Christmas lights in a town that is so special to us.

“We loved meeting so many people who follow our story and the lights looked incredible.”

Youngsters got the chance to meet Santa in his Grotto, which also helped to raise money for the Dransfield Foundation

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “The Gainsborough Christmas Lights Festival is always a highlight of the year, but this time it felt truly special. Seeing the community come together to celebrate, enjoy, and support local businesses was heartwarming.

“The energy and smiles from everyone set the perfect tone for the festive season.”