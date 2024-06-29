The festival has for a second year to the grounds of the The Royal Hotel.
This year features a food court and a second stage with a DJ on the Drummond Road car park.
An estimated two-and-a-half thousand people are expected today (Saturday).
Headliners for the weekend include Strictly UB40, Skapones, Sole Bouncers, Carisoul Vibes and One Step Behind.
Last year local businessman Taj Bola, who owns The Royal and the Hive Complex, invested £50,000 to save the event, which had previously been organised in town by Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID) before its demise.
Mr Bola said the festival was too important to the hotels and businesses to be lost and was blessed with a heatwave and a crowd of hundreds.
The return of the Reggae and Ska Festival follows a successful Skegness Beach Fest earlier in the month, which went ahead in spite of changeable weather and was also supported by the Hive.
Details include:
MainStage - Jam packed with live Reggae & Ska artists
Carnival Stage - All New for 2024! Hosted by Shaker Sounds and an array of DJs
Food and Trade Village - Mouth watering Caribbean and world cuisines in an extended new location
Afterparty - The vibe isn't over when the festival stages close! Join us over The Hive - SkegVegas for even more live music! Friday & Saturday night from 10pm until 4am - Free entry with your festival wristbands
Online Tickets: £5 per day or £10 all weekend
Tickets are also available at the gate.
For details visit www.ReggaeSkeggy.co.uk
