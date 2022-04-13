Thousands of homes better protected from flooding after Government funding worth millions

The Wainfleet floods of 2019 saw families unable to return to their homes for months.

The investment is part of a wider Government pledge of £2.6 billion over six years to improve flood and coastal defences.

Boston and Skegness has received £113,268,000 and the Louth and Horncastle constituency, including Spilsby, has received £62,869,000 in investment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £2.6 billion six-year programme of work dedicated to improving flood and coastal defences has already exceeded its original targets – with over 314,000 homes now better protected from flooding.

Mablethorpe after the Great Flood of 1953, in which 42 people lost their lives.

The Conservative Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan outlines how a record £5.2 billion of investment over the next six years will be spent, including more than £860 million in 2021–22 on boosting the design and construction of more than 1,000 flooding alleviation schemes.

More than 850 new flood and coastal erosion defence projects have already been completed.

Over 580,000 acres of agricultural land, as well as thousands of businesses, communities and major infrastructure have been protected – including more than 8,000 kilometres of roads.

The funding prioritised areas where flood defences were needed the most, supporting communities at high risk of flooding.

On 5 December, 2014, a tidal surge burst the banks of the River Haven and sent water rushing through more than 50 streets in the town. Nearly 600 properties were flooded.

New flood schemes in the most deprived parts of the country have also qualified for funding at 2.25 times the rate of other areas.

According to estimates, the programme has saved the economy more than £28 billion in damages to homes and businesses through the extra protection provided to communities across the country.

The Boston Barrier flood gate was completed in 2020. As the centrepiece of the Boston Barrier Flood Scheme, the barrier gate can be raised in just 20 minutes, responding quickly to threats of North Sea tidal surges. It was closed against high tides for the first time on 7 November 2021 and it reduced the risk of flooding to more than 13,000 homes and 800 businesses in the area.

The scheme provides the best standards of defence outside London, generating an estimated £1 billion of economic benefits to Boston town and the surrounding area by encouraging investment and improving resilience and well-being.

The Boston Barrier flood gate was completed in 2020.

An annual £7m beach management project is also conducted to reduce flood risk on Lincolnshire coast

The replenishment of sand on beaches reduces flood risk for 20,000 homes and businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land.

More than 400,000 cubic metres of sand pumped is pumped onto beaches between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point.

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, said: “Flooding can devastate communities, we know that all too well in Boston & Skegness, and so we must put in place protections to protect our homes and livelihoods from the impact of extreme weather.

“I welcome the £113,268,000 invested already by the government to protect homes and businesses in Boston and Skegness with flood alleviation schemes – helping to protect homes from flooding.

“This investment is helping to guard our homes and families from the devastating impact of flooding, giving our communities the reassurance they need as we Build Back Better from the pandemic.”

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncaste, said: “The huge £62,869,000 investment in the constituency of Louth and Horncastle is significant in protecting our community, homes and businesses from the destructive impact of flooding.

"The Conservative Government is committed to doing more with record investment in flood defences over the next six years. I will continue to champion our local area to benefit from this funding going forward.”