Searches of the premises were carried out as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led, multi-agency operation involving officers from West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police

Kim Enderby, senior licensing and community safety officer for West Lindsey District Council, said: “Two shops were targeted that had previously sold illicit cigarettes during a test purchase operation.

"Searches of the premises identified that attempts had been made to conceal illegal cigarettes beneath the counter in one shop and in food boxes in the other.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes were seized during shop raids

"The visits resulted in the seizure of thousands of illegal cigarettes.

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said the council will always support businesses but that the council’s aim to make the district a safe and vibrant place to live, work and socialise

He said: “One of the ways to support legitimate businesses is by targeting those involved in criminal activity. This is about levelling the playing field for legitimate local businesses who cannot compete with their criminal competitors

“Shops selling dangerous and illegal products contribute nothing to the local community or economy and this sort of activity will be met head on.

"Having the three partner agencies working together on an operation like this gives us the opportunity to identify numerous potential offences, share intelligence and cause as much disruption as possible to the criminals involved in this activity.

Andy Wright, principal trading standards Officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “My officers will now investigate to establish the person, or persons, responsible. Our objective is to remove dangerous tobacco products from the market.

"Illegal cigarettes do not have an important safety feature, they do not self- extinguish.