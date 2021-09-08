Thousands of pounds awarded to Louth-area sport groups

The Louth Sports Association ‘Community Awards’ evening

The awards night, held at the Meridian Leisure Centre, saw a grand total of £5,100 handed out to seven organisations. The awards were as follows:

• Louth Run for Life £500

• Louth Athletic Club £1200

• Louth Triathlon Club £350

• Louth Hockey Club £800

• Louth & District Archery Club £1000

• Over 50s Table Tennis Club £250

• Grimoldby & District Cricket Club £1000

Louth Sports Association received the relevant grant applications in January 2020, and the association had been due to assess those with a view to holding their awards presentation last March.

This was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, first in March 2020 and then once again in January 2021.

On the night, association chairman David Manders said that, despite the delays, he was :“very pleased to be here this evening and to see sport and leisure activities getting back into action”.

He continued: “We are pleased to be able to get some money out into our local sports and leisure groups.

“It has been hard in cash terms for groups with no player subs coming in and also difficult to gauge whether that interest remained in those sporting and leisure interests.

“Hopefully sport is alive and active in our community and we hope these awards will help to get more people actively involved in sport and leisure.

The funds distributed by the Louth Sports Association represent the interest accrued from the investment of the former Louth Swimming Pool proceeds, which are held in trust by the association under the auspices of the Charity Commission.