Thousands of pounds collected for Ukrainian refugees and more – Rotary clubs of Sleaford aid three worthy causes

Collecting at Tesco in Sleaford.

Throughout March, the clubs have been fundraising for those affected by the conflict in the Ukraine, receiving generous donations from local businesses and their own members.

In addition to this, collections have been held in Sleaford town centre, at Tesco, and in Ruskington, which across two weekends brought in £4,011.

A spokesman for the clubs said: “The Sleaford clubs were amazed with the generosity of the public, many of whom emptied their purses or wallets, and £5, £10 and £20 notes were frequently donated.

Rotarians litter picking as part of the Plastic Free Sleaford campaign.

“Thanks to everyone who helped fill up those collection buckets, especially the young pre-teen boy at Tesco, out shopping with his mum on Saturday afternoon, who parted with every last penny of his week’s pocket money.”

In support of Marie Curie and its Great Daffodil Appeal 2022, the Rotary Clubs of Sleaford and Sleaford Kesteven held collections in Sleaford and Ruskington. This effort raised £673 for the cause.

The past month has also seen members support the Plastic Free Sleaford campaign by litter picking.

The Rotarians cleared up the car park at Sainsbury’s’, the adjacent banks of the Slea and Millstream Square through to Southgate.

“A sobering number of large refuse bags were filled with discarded plastic bottles and containers as well as crisp packets and chocolate bar wrappings,” the spokesman added.