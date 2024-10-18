Thousands of pounds donated to causes in Boston helping people in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of pounds have been donated to organisations in Boston that are helping local people through hard times.

The sum has come from the Asda Foundation, an independent charity funded by the supermarket chain Asda.

The foundation uses its funding to support grassroots groups at the heart of communities throughout the UK, working with in-store Community Champions to award grants to worthy causes.

Part of the donations stemmed from the foundation’s Foodbank Fundamentals programme, which provides grants to community organisations focused on food distribution and provision.

Centenary Methodist Church volunteers and Asda Boston's Stephen Bromby.

The donations are as follows:

The Centenary Methodist Church, in Red Lion Street, has received £1,000 to purchase white goods for its community lunch scheme, plus a further £400 to deliver a festive meal for the lonely and isolated on Christmas Day.

Martin Criddle, from the church said: “We are in our fifth year of serving community meals in the church hall. We cook hot, nutritious meals from scratch using donated items mixed with good quality food purchased from local suppliers.

“The funding will enable us to buy a new commercial freezer. We receive donations of fresh local fruit and vegetables and we often find that we are overloaded with generosity of the same type of produce. A good-sized freezer, rather than the cast-off domestic ones we currently use, will enable us to parboil and freeze produce and use in the lean winter months. This will add to the nutrition of our meals and help our budget to secure the future of the service in these difficult financial times.”

Centrepoint Outreach's Paul Steadman and Asda Boston's Stephen Bromby.

Boston Food Bank, working with Boston Stump,has received £1,000 – as has Skegness Food Bank, operating from The Storehouse, Skegness.

The grants will help the groups’ volunteers to continue to supply food parcels for individuals and families to provide three meals per day for three days.

Centrepoint Outreach, of Red Lion Street, Boston, has received £1,800.

The money will help support its own foodbank activities, as well as providing cold weather clothing and hygiene essentials for homeless and vulnerable clients.

It will also be used to provide a hot turkey Christmas dinner in December for those who find themselves homeless or in need.

Asda Boston’s Community Champion Stephen Bromby said: “I am thrilled to be able to present this funding to local causes. This money will help to support people in the community around our store who are struggling, or may feel lonely and isolated. Having volunteered with many of the groups, I’ve witnessed first-hand just how important these schemes can be for many and I’m delighted that we’re able to offer these grants to help those who may be in need.”

Karl Doyle, chairman of the Asda Foundation, added: “Foodbanks and local food organisations provide support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities when they are facing hard times. We know that they are a lifeline service to many, often facing high demand with the added pressure of shortages in donations and volunteers. We hope this Asda Foundation funding can support their needs in the final months of the year”