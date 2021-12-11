Thousands presented to life-saving cause after modelling show near Sleaford

The sum – £4,188.52 in all – was the profit from Sleaford and District Model Railway Club’s annual charity modelling show, held at Ruskington Village Hall, on Sunday, November 21.
A cheque to that amount was presented to Val Midgley, a representative of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, when the society met on Wednesday.
Val is pictured with Eddie King, the show organiser, as well members and friends of the society.
A spokesman for the group said members voted overwhelmingly to hold a similar event next year.