Thousands presented to life-saving cause after modelling show near Sleaford

A model railway club’s annual charity modelling show held near Sleaford last month raised more than £4,000 for an emergency medical charity .

By David Seymour
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 11:10 am
The presentation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance by the Sleaford and District Model Railway Club.

The sum – £4,188.52 in all – was the profit from Sleaford and District Model Railway Club’s annual charity modelling show, held at Ruskington Village Hall, on Sunday, November 21.

A cheque to that amount was presented to Val Midgley, a representative of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, when the society met on Wednesday.

Val is pictured with Eddie King, the show organiser, as well members and friends of the society.

A spokesman for the group said members voted overwhelmingly to hold a similar event next year.

