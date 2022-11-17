Thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes here in Horncastle.

Horncastle Co-Op members have raised £7,471.79 for three local causes, after members bought selected Co-op branded products and services, and 2p for every pound spent was raised and will be split between three local causes.

Rebecca Grice, Co-op’s Horncastle Member Pioneer, and the Horncastle Team has now welcomed each cause into store and present them with a cheque.

Another £2,345.72 was raised for St Lawrence School, who wanted to start a choir and £2,294.36 was raised for Horncastle Primary School PTA, to help the primary school with their plans to improve the Year 1 Outdoor Area.

Rebecca said: “A fantastic day to celebrate the members of Coop! A huge thank you to all Horncastle Coop Members. This money will make a massive difference to each local cause.”

This year, the new good causes chosen to benefit from the Co-op’s scheme will be Horncastle Community Larder, Horncastle Community Centre and Woodhall Spa Cricket Club’s Ladies Team.

For every £1 you spend, 2p goes to your chosen cause.

