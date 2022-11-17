Horncastle Co-Op members have raised £7,471.79 for three local causes, after members bought selected Co-op branded products and services, and 2p for every pound spent was raised and will be split between three local causes.
Rebecca Grice, Co-op’s Horncastle Member Pioneer, and the Horncastle Team has now welcomed each cause into store and present them with a cheque.
Horncastle Coop Members raised £2,831.71 for The Horncastle Crisis Support Team, which offers advice and practical support and works alongside the Horncastle Community Larder.
Another £2,345.72 was raised for St Lawrence School, who wanted to start a choir and £2,294.36 was raised for Horncastle Primary School PTA, to help the primary school with their plans to improve the Year 1 Outdoor Area.
Rebecca said: “A fantastic day to celebrate the members of Coop! A huge thank you to all Horncastle Coop Members. This money will make a massive difference to each local cause.”
This year, the new good causes chosen to benefit from the Co-op’s scheme will be Horncastle Community Larder, Horncastle Community Centre and Woodhall Spa Cricket Club’s Ladies Team.
For every £1 you spend, 2p goes to your chosen cause.
If you would like support from the Coop or speak to Rebecca the Horncastle Member Pioneer, email [email protected]