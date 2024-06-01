The SO Fest is coming to Skegness and Mablethorpe.

The countdown has begun to an international festival for outdoor arts which is returning to the coast this summer.

SO Festival brings culture to the pavements, parks and promenades of Skegness and Mablethorpe.

This year’s programme includes six UK premiers, all part of a great programme of performances from local, UK-wide and European artists. Visitors can also join in and try everything from aerial acrobatics workshops, to custom written poems, to talks and discussions covering contemporary issues in the arts.The SO Festival programme features theatre, puppetry, dance, comedy and acrobatics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is designed to take audiences on a journey of discovery, away from the everyday, to experience unique and inspirational performances.

All performances and activities are free and accessible, creating a place for families and friends to enjoy, spend time together and make memories.

SO Festival has worked with communities to co-create art for the festival, creating opportunities for local people to enjoy the many benefits of engaging and participating in the arts.

An example of this is this year’s SO Listen, the result of The Coastal Communities project which began as a conversation between some professional writers, and a range of community groups in Mablethorpe and Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions about the area, about where they live, work, go to school, resulted in a series of poems. Visitors will be able to hear the resulting poems, read by the writers, in Mablethorpe Queen’s Park and Promenade.SO Festival is produced by Magna Vitae, a Lincolnshire based charitable trust, with funding support from Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council.