Passengers are advised to check before travelling.

East Midlands railway (EMR) will be running a significantly reduced level of service on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday, 9 November, due to industrial action by members of the RMT and TSSA Unions.

During the strike days, customers are advised to travel if only absolutely necessary and those travelling should ensure they check the time of their last return train.

EMR services will only run between the hours of 7.30am – 6:30pm during the days affected by industrial action and services will finish earlier than usual with the last departures starting between 15:30 and 16:30. No services will run east out of Nottingham - affecting EMR's regional customers who might want to travel to Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Network Rail is also closing lines between London and Luton on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, to undertake vital engineering works. On these days, all EMR Intercity services will terminate at Luton and Rail Replacement Buses will connect passengers to and from Hitchin where passengers can access Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services to and from London. However, these GTR services will likely be extremely busy.

Strike action will also affect other routes across the country on 5,7 and 9 November with very limited services running on the rail network.

Services on the day following each strike will start after 7am - with some minor alterations affecting services across the rest of the day.

As in previous strikes, EMR has been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a robust and reliable service for their customers where possible.

However, customers are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of the industrial action from members of the RMT and TSSA Unions our services will be significantly reduced on November 5, 7 and 9.

"Weekend services will also be affected by Network Rail's engineering works between Luton and London.

"We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey.

"More detailed advice, including daily travel information, is available on our website."

Changes to services

Saturday, 5 November

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions will take strike action on Saturday, 5 November.

Network Rail members of the RMT and TSSA Unions will also take strike action on this date.

EMR services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only

Additionally, planned engineering work will take place between Luton and London, closing all lines.

All services will terminate at Luton and Rail Replacement Buses will connect passengers to and from Hitchin where passengers can access Govia Thameslink Railway services to and from London Kings Cross. However, GTR services will be extremely busy as there is a limited LNER service - with no trains in either direction between Kings Cross and Doncaster.

Strike action will affect other routes across the country. Customers are advised to check their full journey before travelling.

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and Luton

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and Luton

EMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and Luton

EMR Regional

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

All other lines of route will be closed.

The passenger advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Sunday, 6 November

Services will start after 07:00 with some minor alterations throughout the day.

Additionally, planned engineering work will continue to take place between Luton and London, closing all lines.

All services will terminate at Luton and Rail Replacement Buses will connect passengers to and from Hitchin where passengers can access Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services to and from London Kings Cross. However, these GTR services will likely be extremely busy.

The passenger advice is to check before travelling.

Monday, 7 November

Network Rail members of the RMT and TSSA Unions will take strike action on Monday. November 7, therefore, their ability to operate the infrastructure is significantly reduced.

EMR services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London

EMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London

EMR Regional

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

All other lines of route will be closed.

Tuesday, 8 November

Services will start after 07:00 with some minor alterations affecting services across the rest of the day.

Wednesday, 9 November

Members of the RMT union will take strike action on Wednesday 9th November.

Network Rail members of the RMT and TSSA Unions will also take strike action on this date.

EMR services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London

EMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London

EMR Regional

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

All other lines of route will be closed.

Thursday, 10 November