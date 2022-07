Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Mablethorpe, Skegness and Alford, were called to Bohemia Promenade in Sutton on Sea to reports of three beach chalets on fire.

The fire was extinguished using two Hose Reel Jets and Thermal imaging camera.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has caused severe damage to the chalets.