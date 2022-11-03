Lincolshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police have charged Ryan Needes, 18, of Bardsey Walk, Horncastle, with three counts of robbery, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving.

Liam Walters 18, of Clarke Court, Horncastle, has been charged with three counts of robbery, failing to provide a sample, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with three counts of robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving.