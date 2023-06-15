Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Three-year-old injured in Rasen collision

Market Rasen’s main street was closed yesterday (Wednesday) following a collision involving a three-year-old boy.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST
The road was closed for almost an hourThe road was closed for almost an hour
The road was closed for almost an hour

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a three-year-old boy on King Street, Market Rasen at 3.26pm yesterday (14 June 14).

“The boy sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Dear Street on the A631 was closed at around 16.22 to allow for emergency services to deal with the collision and was re-opened again just after 5pm.”

The air ambulance landed at Rase Park to take the boy to hospital.

Related topics:King Street