The road was closed for almost an hour

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a three-year-old boy on King Street, Market Rasen at 3.26pm yesterday (14 June 14).

“The boy sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Dear Street on the A631 was closed at around 16.22 to allow for emergency services to deal with the collision and was re-opened again just after 5pm.”