Thrill-seekers, come on down! Fun fair opens at Louth Cattle Market

Some of the attractions that will be on offer in Louth over the next few days.

The fun fair will run over a four day period, opening between 5pm and 9pm on Thursday and Friday, followed by a longer opening on Saturday (12pm to 9pm) and finishing off on Sunday evening (12pm-7pm).

The fun fair has recently been open at Cleethorpes for the school holidays, followed by a successful stint in Horncastleover four days last weekend - the first fun fair in the town in more than a decade.

George Rowland Tucker, organiser of the funfair, told the Leader: “Louth was some-where we have been wanting to add to our calendar of fairs for a long time.

Some of the attractions that will be on offer in Louth over the next few days.

“Being not far at the coast, and then Horncastle, this was the ideal opportunity as we head back inland before returning to North East Lincolnshire and Cleethorpes in August.”

Many visitors to the new fair will be familiar if they have been to the seaside, with the attractions that will be open in the town such as the Waltzers, SizzlerTwist, Cliffhanger and Snow Storm, but there will also be a wide variety of children’s attractions which will also catch the eye, with an abundance of rides for the younger guests.

George welcomed the decision to allow him to hold the fair in Louth, adding: “It was heart breaking last year to lose the summer, and many people missed out on so many traditional forms of entertainment.

“We had put thousands of pounds into our fun fairs which are always popular.

George Rowland Tucker, Tyla Tucker and Kristina Cole at the entrance to the fun fair.

“People are still missing out on their holidays abroad too and never has it been more important to bring entertainment local into communities, especially outdoor entertainment like our fun fair where it is acknowledged that the risk of transmission is highly unlikely.

“We are really looking forward to this weekend’s fair, and if it proves popular, will hopefully be able to come for a few days each year and entertain the local families.”

The fun fair will have several measures in place to make everyone as safe as possible, and the organiser is asking that nobody attends the fair if they have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone who has had coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 10 days.