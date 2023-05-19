An exciting Civil War re-enactment is coming to a museum in Skegness – and you can be part of it.

The members of Colonel Robert Overtons Regiment of Foote

Colonel Robert Overtons Regiment of Foote of the English Civil War Society will be bringing a thrilling display of living history to The Village Church Farm this Spring Bank Holiday.

An encampment of the New Model Army in 1644 will be set up at the museum in Church Road South from May 28 to May 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authentic trades and crafts of the 1600s will be on display, including a gruesome Barber Surgeon, a hard working Blacksmith, a healing herbalist and a Fifth Monarchist preacher. There will also be an exciting military drill that will include spectacular musket firing and towering pikes.

Alongside the fun for grown ups, there will be plenty for the children as Overton's Regiment put on educational and fun activities such as children's military drill and a treasure hunt.

Group Spokesman Tom Carson said: “I’m from Lincolnshire, and it’s wonderful to honour the county’s rich history by reliving it in such a fun way, the Village Church Farm Museum is a fantastic venue, and is an ideal setting for our exciting mix of education and fun..”

If any visitors feel inspired to take part in a historical re-enactment, please approach one of the members on the day. The group can provide all that is needed initially, so no financial outlay is required. Members say it makes for a fantastic social hobby, ideal for families.