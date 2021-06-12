Tickets go on sale for Bands on the Bank festival in Wainfleet

Bands on the Bank returns to Bateman's Brewery in Wainfleet in August.

Bands on the Bank is set to rock the paddock next to Bateman's Brewery once more on Saturday, August 14.

Local bands will play throughout the afternoon, including Cuttin’ Loose, Zebra, Local Heroes, Audio Tap, Lizzie and the Sandboys and Glass Shadow

Gates open at 12 noon and there will be a beer tent, drinks stands including Pin Gin and mocktails from the Events Box, a variety of food stalls, bouncy castle, ice creams and much more.

Admission prices are adults £8 and children under12 go free.