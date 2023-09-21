Tickets now on sale for Christmas Food & Gift Fair

​​Christmas has come early for shoppers in Lincolnshire as tickets are now on sale for one of the biggest festive events in the calendar.

Lincolnshire Showground Food and Gift Fair in 2022. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for Lincolnshire Showground

Tickets have just gone on sale for the annual Food & Gift Fair at the Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November.

The two-day indoor event, from 9am till 4pm, is a firm favourite with families looking to make their festive celebrations truly special.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great British Bake Off contestant Sandy Docherty, along with local chefs Dominic Franks of ‘Dom in the Kitchen’ fame and Steph Dexter, Head Chef at Cross Keys Inn at Grasby, will be giving cookery demonstrations throughout the day.

Over the two days, visitors to the Food & Gift Fair will also be able pick up some expert tips in the Lincolnshire Kitchen to help them prepare a culinary holiday feast, and there will be plenty of samples to try.

As well as shopping for unique gifts, handmade crafts and delicious treats with exhibitors, as well as handmade crafts and delicious treats, children can explore Santa’s Workshop and have a go at arts, crafts and baking activities.

Guests can also enjoy live performances from a number of talented local choirs, and then later have a bite to eat from one of the many delicious hot food stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Agricultural Society chief executive Charlotte Powell said: “We’re really excited about this year’s event.

"With more than 150 exhibitors, including food and drink retailers, growers and producers, it will be a perfect opportunity to buy a one-of-a-kind gift for your loved ones.

“And with free entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including Christmas decoration making and carol singing by local choirs, it promises to be a popular event so make sure you get your tickets early!”

Tickets cost £5.50 (plus a booking fee) in advance from lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/food-gift or £7.00 on the door. Children under five and parking are free.