Tik Tok stars Matt and Ricky the Cocker Spaniel ride Skegness Carnival

Tik Tok stars Matt and Ricky the Cocker Spaniel were flying the Jollyes flag when they jumped on their motorbike to ride Skegness Carnival.

Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes when the one-year-old pup passed by wearing leathers and googles and with his paws wrapped around the rider’s shoulders.

The pair travel around the country and already have 148,000 followers on Tik Tok – but still found time to visit family in the resort for the town’s big event.

Matt, a Staff Sergeant in the Army is actually the grandson of Skegness Mayor, Coun Pete Barry, who was in the Parachute Regiment.

Ahead of the carnival procession they visited the local Jollyes store to pose for photos with customers – and collect some treats for Ricky.

Coun Barry said: “Ricky is an amazing dog, He’s been riding the bike since three months old and wears all the kit.

"When Matt goes out to his bike, Ricky is always there as if to say ‘you are not going without me’.

"It;s incredible really.

"Also it was lovely seeing Ricky and hearing how he is getting on.”

Jenny Hunt, manager of Jollyes, said: “It was a privilege to have Matt and Ricky here and welcome the Mayor to look around our store.

"Matt and Ricky were amazing – and I couldn’t believe how chilled the dog was.

"Our customers loved having their pictures taken with them.”