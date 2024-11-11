TikTok stars Jess and Norma to switch on Christmas lights at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok stars Jess and Norma will help everyone to get into the festive spirit by launching Christmas at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

The granddaughter and grandma duo have amassed a following of 2.5 million on the social media site by posting about their hilarious and heartwarming adventures, some of which include visits to their favourite local shopping centre in Gainsborough.

They will now take centre stage by turning on the festive lights at the shopping destination as part of the two-day 'Marshall's Yard launches Christmas' festive-themed extravaganza on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16.

Jess said: “It is an absolute privilege to be asked to turn on the Christmas lights in a place that has always been so welcoming and homely, providing us with many special days and memories together as a family.''

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are honoured to have Jess and Norma officially switch on our festive lights.

“We have a great programme of entertainment planned across the two days and we want as many people in the community as possible to come and join in the fun and get into the festive spirit.

“With a fantastic line-up of live entertainment, plus food and drink stalls, and our stunning illuminations, visitors can expect a family-friendly, festive atmosphere to really kick-start the Christmas season.”

There will be live entertainment on the Friday between 4.30pm and 5.30pm before the stunning Spark! drummers will take to the stage at 6pm for a 30-minute performance.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale will then host the countdown to the magical lights switch on at 7pm by Jess and Norma. Joining them on stage and making a special appearance will also be Pudsey the Bear from the Children in Need charity.

The JAXX Band will take to the stage at 7.30pm for a live performance before the event closes at 8.30pm.

The fun will continue the following day on the Saturday with a performance from Room 21 Brass Band between Noon and 2pm.

Youngsters can also meet Santa in his Grotto on the Friday between 5pm and 8pm, and on Saturday from noon to 3pm.