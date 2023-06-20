Tilly's incredible rescue from spiked fence

​​A much-loved family dog has been saved by her vet after she became impaled on an iron fence.

Vet Jo Patrick, left, with Eastfield Vets colleagues who helped care for Tilly, along with her owner Jenny Harrand, right.

Tilly had tried to jump over the tall fence in the garden of her home, but became impaled on the metal spike which went up into her groin and abdomen.

Tilly’s owner Jenny Harrand was at work and unaware of the unfolding drama as a neighbour raised the alarm and called Eastfield Veterinary Clinic, asking for an emergency vet to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vet Jo Patrick rushed to the scene with receptionist Karen Clark, who was able to contact Jenny and gain consent for any necessary treatment.

Jenny Harrand with Tilly and Eastfield Vets' Jo Patrick. Photo: Eastfield Vets.

Six-year-old Tilly was given pain relief and carefully lifted off the fence and first rushed to the practice in Cleethorpes, before she was moved to Eastfield Vets’ main veterinary hospital in North Thoresby where the team rallied round to look after her.

Jo said that when they first arrived, they couldn’t tell if she was dead or alive because she was so still, but her gums were pink which is a good sign, and there wasn’t too much blood loss.

“She was a really good girl and didn’t try to bite us as we lifted her off,” Jo said, “We brought her back to the

branch and put her on fluids as the shock was kicking in.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once at North Thoresby, vet Magda Jarek-Ksiazczyk sedated and x-rayed Tilly, which confirmed the post had pierced her abdomen and fellow vet Adam Slavicek operated that evening to check for internal organ

damage.

Incredibly, Tilly had escaped relatively unscathed, and she stayed at the hospital for four nights on pain relief, supportive fluids and antibiotics to combat any risk of infection. She has since been back for check-ups which show she is recovering well but has some minor nerve damage to her hind leg.

Jo said: “She is a very lucky girl. It was a dramatic day and a real team effort from the receptionists to those who cared for her after her operation. We are recommending physiotherapy and hoping the nerve function will come back.”

Jenny, who adopted the crossbreed rescue dog last Christmas, paid tribute to Eastfield Vets and said the care Tilly received is “testament to the fact she is still here”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “When I got the phone call, I was in complete shock. She is such a lovely dog, and it could have been a very different outcome.

“Tilly is a Staffie-whippet cross, is very agile and has no fear. She is adventurous and also very much a people-person, with a little bit of separation anxiety.