Tim lifts titles at Battle of Den Helder

Tim wins the Classic Physique at the Battle of Bedford.

​Tim McGibbon, a personal trainer for more than 17 years, opened up Iron Eden on Louth’s Industrial Estate last year, offering a personal fitness and diet journey for clients.

But for the past few months, Tim has also been upping his own fitness game to take part in bodybuilding competition all over the country, including Stamford and Bedford, taking four first place titles, a second place and a fifth place.

The pinnacle of this was taking part in the Global Physique Organisations’ Battle of Den Helder in the Netherlands, where he not only came first in the Men’s Physique category, but also first in Bodybuilding and Overall Physique, and second in Overall Bodybuilding.

Tim’s fitness regime to get ready for this competition was gruelling to say the least, as it not only involved a strict diet of six small meals a day mainly consisting of chicken, vegetables, and rice, as well as training twice a day with cardio workouts in the morning and weight training in the afternoon, burning around 4,000 calories a day.

Throughout this 14 week process, Tim‘s weight dropped from 96kg to 84kg and losing fat, not muscle.

This had work paid off and Tim said he was so pleased to do so well in the Battle of Den Helder:

"It was amazing,” he said, “I entered the same competition a few years ago and I had stepped up in my weight category so to have done so well is way more than I expected, it’s unbelievable," he said.

Tim said running Iron Eden with his wife Laura has helped him with his training as he had been able to run sessions and training as part of his own preparations.

Now he said he will take the next year off and look to enter more competitions in 2025, as he said preparation for these competitions are consuming, and he was missing out on quality time with his children Gracie, 12, Iris, 2, and baby Lochlan, 1.

"Family comes first," he said, “That 14 week period I’ve got to train as much as I can so don’t want to miss out on any more family time.”

Tim is now offering bodybuilding training for clients who are looking to start their bodybuilding journey, and promises a professional service in a healthy and safe environment, as well as online exercise and diet coaching to help people to achieve their fitness goals.