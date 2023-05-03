Register
Time to have your say in local elections in Skegness area - here are the candidates

The gloves are off for the parish and district elections in East Lindsey with voting underway tomorrow.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:45 BST
Candidates have been named for the May elections.Candidates have been named for the May elections.
Candidates have been named for the May elections.

Skegness Urban District Society will be hoping to continue control of Skegness Town Council with candidates in all four wards.

Fighting to win back seats are the Conservatives and the Labour Party with a number of candidates standing as independents.

The elections take place tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) and polling stations will be open from 7am and will close at 10pm.

The count at the 2021 Lincolnshire County Council elections at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth..The count at the 2021 Lincolnshire County Council elections at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth..
The count at the 2021 Lincolnshire County Council elections at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth..

Residents are asked to check their poll card carefully, including the location of your polling station.

Voters are also reminded to take along photographic ID to the polling station.

Here are the election statements from the Conservatives, SUDS and Labour parties contesting seats in the Skegness area:

SKEGNESS AREACONSERVATIVES

“Voting for your local Conservative candidates at Skegness Town Council and East Lindsey District Council elections will ensure you receive strong representation.

“Your voices and concerns will be heard - something that has been sadly lacking at Town Council level over the past four years.

“Conservatives are very much aware of your major concerns and promise to work hard to improve the situations that affect us all. We will provide strong financial leadership and strive to provide good local services whilst keeping council tax as low as possible.”

BOSTON AND SKEGNESSLABOUR PARTY

“We are so pleased to have brilliant hard working Labour Candidates standing in the Local ELDC District Boston Borough Skegness Town and Parish elections.

“The reception that our candidates have had is immense from the public.

"We feel the public desperately want change by us speaking to them and them contacting us.

“So if you want real change vote Labour so that that change that we all want can happen.”

SKEGNESS URBAN DISTRICT SOCIETY (SUDS)

“Four years ago no-one thought we could shake up local politics.

"We said: “Yes, we can.” And yes, we did.

“Four years on and in that time Skegness has received more extra funding in that short time than in the previous two decades.

“SUDS field the most candidates with 21 town council candidates.

“We continue to campaign for better roads, full night street lighting, money made on the coast staying on the coast, and devolved powers as well as devolved cash earning assets.

"We are asking you once again to believe in our ability to bring change.”

The following candidates are fighting Skegness area Parish and District seats in the elections on May 4.

PARISH COUNCIL SEATS:

Burgh le Marsh

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn; Lisa Bloomfield; Andy Cooper;

Neil Douglas Luther Copper, Independent;

Pauline May Cooper, Independent;

Graeme Lee Driver, Independent;

Victoria Kelly Driver, Independent;

Michael Greenhalgh; David John Hartley, James Moss,

Pat Phillips, Housewife, P/T Receptionist;

Sally Puddephatt, Christopher James Sanderson; Mandy Wills; Colin Wright.

Croft

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Gavin George Bowser, Farm Manager;

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper;

Ann Coxall, Conservative Party;

Sid Dennis, Conservative Party;

Neil Edward Dowlman;

Carl Drury, Conservative Party;

Eric Gordon Peacock; Peter Henderson Vokes.

East Keal

Geoffrey Charles Boxer, Retired Methodist Minister;

Dennis Henry Cooper;

Heather Edwards;

Alan Raymond Goddard, Retired Chemist;

Lynn Kemp;

Graham Pearson, Retired;

Grahame Smith, Retired;

Tim Wrisdale.

Town Council Seats:

Skegness Clock Tower

Ann Coxall, Conservative Party;

Malcolm Gabbitas, (SUDS).

Skegness St Clements

Mark Crawford Anderson, Labour Party;

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Simon Claxton, (SUDS);

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper, Conservative Party;

Richard Cunnington, (SUDS);

Mark Vincent Dannatt, (SUDS);

Sid Dennis, Conservative Party;

Carl Drury, Conservative Party;

Adrian Findley, (SUDS);

Dave Frankis, (SUDS);

Barry Mellors, Conservative Party;

Ally Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Lynn Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Sarah Staples-Findley, (SUDS);

Nick Walton, Labour Party;

Joe Wright, (SUDS).

Skegness Winthorpe Ward

Pete Barry, (SUDS;

Danny Brookes, (SUDS);

Trevor Burnham, (SUDS);

Robert Colley, (SUDS);

Kevin Evans, Labour Party;

Phil Gaskell, Green Party;

Carl Stuart Macey, Conservative Party;

Fay Macey, Conservative Party;

Steve O'Dare, Conservative Party.

Skegness Woodlands Ward

Jimmy Brookes, (SUDS);

Paul Collins, Labour Party;

Dick Edginton, Conservative Party;

Dan Kirk, Conservative Party;

Steve Kirk, Conservative Party;

Hayley Peace, (SUDS);

Sue Royal, (SUDS);

Julie Sadler, Conservative Party;

Tommy Stevens, (SUDS);

Paul Les Nonains Sutton, (SUDS);

Tony Tye, (SUDS);

Bob Walker, (SUDS);

Steve Walmsley Conservative Party;

Colin Wright, Conservative Party;

Donna Young, (SUDS).

EAST LINDSEY DISTRICTCOUNCIL SEATS:

Alford

Sarah Caroline Devereaux, Conservative Party;

Ed Green, Labour Party;

Cameron Marnoch, Labour Party ;

Graham Anthony Marsh, The Conservative Party;

Alan Wilholme Vassar, Independent

Burgh le Marsh

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Jimmy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper, Independent.

Chapel St Leonards

Roger Alan Dawson, Labour Party;

Stephen Anthony Evans, Conservative Party;

Graham John Fisher, Independent;

Dilys Carolyn Thrush Jenkinson, Conservative Party.

Ingoldmells

Jason Boswell, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Colin John Davie, Conservative Party.

Skegness Scarbrough and Seacroft

Billy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Paul Collins, Labour Party;

Dick Edginton, Conservative Party;

Adrian Findley, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Steve Kirk, Conservative Party;

Julie Sadler, Conservative Party;

Bob Walker, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS).

Skegness St Clements

Mark Crawford Anderson, Labour Party;

Richard Cunnington, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Mark Dannatt, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Ally Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Lynn Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Nick Walton, Labour Party.

Skegness Winthorpe

Danny Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Trevor Burnham, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Carole Irene Clark, Labour Party;

Kevin Evins, Labour Party;

Phil Gaskell, Green Party;

Carl Stuart Macey, Conservative Party;

Steve O'Dare, Conservative Party.

Spilsby

David Mangion, Conservative Party;

Ellie Marsh, Independent.

