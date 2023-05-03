Time to have your say in local elections in Skegness area - here are the candidates

The gloves are off for the parish and district elections in East Lindsey with voting underway tomorrow.

Candidates have been named for the May elections.

Skegness Urban District Society will be hoping to continue control of Skegness Town Council with candidates in all four wards.

Fighting to win back seats are the Conservatives and the Labour Party with a number of candidates standing as independents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The elections take place tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) and polling stations will be open from 7am and will close at 10pm.

The count at the 2021 Lincolnshire County Council elections at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth..

Residents are asked to check their poll card carefully, including the location of your polling station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voters are also reminded to take along photographic ID to the polling station.

Here are the election statements from the Conservatives, SUDS and Labour parties contesting seats in the Skegness area:

SKEGNESS AREACONSERVATIVES

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Voting for your local Conservative candidates at Skegness Town Council and East Lindsey District Council elections will ensure you receive strong representation.

“Your voices and concerns will be heard - something that has been sadly lacking at Town Council level over the past four years.

“Conservatives are very much aware of your major concerns and promise to work hard to improve the situations that affect us all. We will provide strong financial leadership and strive to provide good local services whilst keeping council tax as low as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOSTON AND SKEGNESSLABOUR PARTY

“We are so pleased to have brilliant hard working Labour Candidates standing in the Local ELDC District Boston Borough Skegness Town and Parish elections.

“The reception that our candidates have had is immense from the public.

"We feel the public desperately want change by us speaking to them and them contacting us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So if you want real change vote Labour so that that change that we all want can happen.”

SKEGNESS URBAN DISTRICT SOCIETY (SUDS)

“Four years ago no-one thought we could shake up local politics.

"We said: “Yes, we can.” And yes, we did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Four years on and in that time Skegness has received more extra funding in that short time than in the previous two decades.

“SUDS field the most candidates with 21 town council candidates.

“We continue to campaign for better roads, full night street lighting, money made on the coast staying on the coast, and devolved powers as well as devolved cash earning assets.

"We are asking you once again to believe in our ability to bring change.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following candidates are fighting Skegness area Parish and District seats in the elections on May 4.

PARISH COUNCIL SEATS:

Burgh le Marsh

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn; Lisa Bloomfield; Andy Cooper;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil Douglas Luther Copper, Independent;

Pauline May Cooper, Independent;

Graeme Lee Driver, Independent;

Victoria Kelly Driver, Independent;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Greenhalgh; David John Hartley, James Moss,

Pat Phillips, Housewife, P/T Receptionist;

Sally Puddephatt, Christopher James Sanderson; Mandy Wills; Colin Wright.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croft

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Gavin George Bowser, Farm Manager;

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ann Coxall, Conservative Party;

Sid Dennis, Conservative Party;

Neil Edward Dowlman;

Carl Drury, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Gordon Peacock; Peter Henderson Vokes.

​

East Keal

Geoffrey Charles Boxer, Retired Methodist Minister;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dennis Henry Cooper;

Heather Edwards;

Alan Raymond Goddard, Retired Chemist;

Lynn Kemp;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Pearson, Retired;

Grahame Smith, Retired;

Tim Wrisdale.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town Council Seats:

Skegness Clock Tower

Ann Coxall, Conservative Party;

Malcolm Gabbitas, (SUDS).

Advertisement

Advertisement

​

Skegness St Clements

Mark Crawford Anderson, Labour Party;

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Claxton, (SUDS);

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper, Conservative Party;

Richard Cunnington, (SUDS);

Mark Vincent Dannatt, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sid Dennis, Conservative Party;

Carl Drury, Conservative Party;

Adrian Findley, (SUDS);

Dave Frankis, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barry Mellors, Conservative Party;

Ally Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Lynn Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Sarah Staples-Findley, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Walton, Labour Party;

Joe Wright, (SUDS).

​

Skegness Winthorpe Ward

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete Barry, (SUDS;

Danny Brookes, (SUDS);

Trevor Burnham, (SUDS);

Robert Colley, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Evans, Labour Party;

Phil Gaskell, Green Party;

Carl Stuart Macey, Conservative Party;

Fay Macey, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve O'Dare, Conservative Party.

​

Skegness Woodlands Ward

Jimmy Brookes, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Collins, Labour Party;

Dick Edginton, Conservative Party;

Dan Kirk, Conservative Party;

Steve Kirk, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hayley Peace, (SUDS);

Sue Royal, (SUDS);

Julie Sadler, Conservative Party;

Tommy Stevens, (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Les Nonains Sutton, (SUDS);

Tony Tye, (SUDS);

Bob Walker, (SUDS);

Steve Walmsley Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Wright, Conservative Party;

Donna Young, (SUDS).

​

EAST LINDSEY DISTRICTCOUNCIL SEATS:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alford

Sarah Caroline Devereaux, Conservative Party;

Ed Green, Labour Party;

Cameron Marnoch, Labour Party ;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Anthony Marsh, The Conservative Party;

Alan Wilholme Vassar, Independent

​

Burgh le Marsh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Susan Anita Jane Blackburn, Conservative Party;

Jimmy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Neil Douglas Luther Cooper, Independent.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chapel St Leonards

Roger Alan Dawson, Labour Party;

Stephen Anthony Evans, Conservative Party;

Graham John Fisher, Independent;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dilys Carolyn Thrush Jenkinson, Conservative Party.

​

Ingoldmells

Jason Boswell, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin John Davie, Conservative Party.

​

Skegness Scarbrough and Seacroft

Billy Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Collins, Labour Party;

Dick Edginton, Conservative Party;

Adrian Findley, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Steve Kirk, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Sadler, Conservative Party;

Bob Walker, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS).

​

Skegness St Clements

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Crawford Anderson, Labour Party;

Richard Cunnington, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Mark Dannatt, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Ally Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lynn Miller-Ross, Conservative Party;

Nick Walton, Labour Party.

​

Skegness Winthorpe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Brookes, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Trevor Burnham, Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS);

Carole Irene Clark, Labour Party;

Kevin Evins, Labour Party;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Gaskell, Green Party;

Carl Stuart Macey, Conservative Party;

Steve O'Dare, Conservative Party.

​

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spilsby

David Mangion, Conservative Party;