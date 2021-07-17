Time to nominate Sleafordians!

Carer of the Year Leo Ridley with mum Karen Cooper.

With the coronavirus pandemic last year disrupting events so much, last year’s ceremony went ahead dispute lockdowns and distancing, but meant the ceremony had to be dropped and awards were given out in the ensuing months when restrictions allowed. In fact one winner will only receive her award next month due to delays.

The Sleaford Town Awards celebrate the achievements of people living, working and being educated in our town. Rather than the Spring, this year the presentation evening will take place at Sleaford Town Hall on Thursday October 14 – as per the Government guidelines at the time – allowing us to consider your nominations for yet more of the last year’s coronavirus heroes, as well as other high-achievers and public-spirited individuals, organisations and employers.

The event is your chance to nominate an individual or organisation who you think is deserving of an award, to celebrate their achievements.

You should name who you feel is deserving of an award with full reasons, as well as contact details for yourself and the nominee, by emailing: [email protected] or contact us via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or call 07860 530924. Deadline for nominations is August 31.

There are twelve categories to choose from: Sleafordian of the Year; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Community Award; Young Community Volunteer Award; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual Award (under age 19); Sports Coach of the Year.

We are inviting local businesses and individuals to sponsor the categories. Sponsorship is only £25 per category and in return, you will receive an invitation to the ceremony, the opportunity to present the winner’s award in your sponsored category with your name or your company name on the certificate, listings in the programme, the opportunity to display promotional literature at the event and a mention in the pre and post event coverage.

For further details on the sponsorship, contact the town council office on 01529 303456 or email [email protected]