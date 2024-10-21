Time to remember loved ones as Tree Of Light shines in Horncastle again

By Richard Silverwood
Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:52 BST
Christmas is Horncastle is not only about celebrating. Thanks to the town’s Tree Of Light initiative, it also provides a poignant opportunity to remember those who are no longer with us.

The initiative, which is organised by the town’s Lions Club and former members of the Rotary Club, was launched 14 years ago.

It is still lighting up the town, and applications are open now for locals who would like to take part this year.

The Tree Of Light is a living Christmas tree that is situated at the crossroads near the centre of Horncastle.

Last year's Tree Of Light ceremony in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)Last year's Tree Of Light ceremony in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)
The initiative enables families in the town, and also Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and the surrounding villages, to honour the special people in their lives who have died, either recently or in the past.

Tim Peacock, who is secretary if the Tree Of Light project, said: “They are invited to sponsor one of the lights that will adorn the tree and, in return, valuable funds are raised for three hospices in the area that provide wonderful and vital services.

“The tree will be lit on Friday, December 13. The names of those bring remembered will be displayed on a tribute list at the foot of three and on the Tree Of Light website.

"The names will also be read out at a simple ceremony when the lights are first lit. A recording of the ceremony will be made that can also be accessed through the website.

The tribute list of names at the foot of the Tree Of Light last year. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photopgraphy)The tribute list of names at the foot of the Tree Of Light last year. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photopgraphy)
"There will be ample opportunity to visit the tree over the Christmas period.”

The minimum recommendation donation to sponsor a light is £10, and all donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement.

All the proceeds will be shared by the St Barnabas Hospice Trust for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Support from local businesses enables the Tree Of Light project to recover all its costs so that every penny donated is received by the three charities. Last year, there were 371 names on the tribute list and about £5,000 was raised.

Application forms can be obtained in Horncastle from the JWL Perkins newsagent’s at Market Place and the Fletcher and Hughes card shop at Bull Ring,, and in Woodhall Spa from the Woodhall Photo Print and Copy shop.

Alternatively, go to www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk

