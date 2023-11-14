Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come rain or shine – or even Covid-19 lockdown when competitors were able to take part in their own time as part of their daily exercise – nothing has stopped families turning out to support one of the most fun fundraisers of the year.

The event sets off from the Lifeboat Station, near the beach in Tower Esplanade, around 10am on Sunday, December 3, and aims to raise money for Skegness Rotary-supported charities, including the RNLI.

"We’ve had years then the route has been convered in ice and we’ve had to postpone it, but it’s still gone ahead,” said Pat Lowe, President of Skegness Rotary Club. “We’ve done it in rain, wind and sunshine and it’s always good fun.

​Jennifer Lowe, Head of Marketing of Skegness Rotary Club, Brad Johnson RNLI and Rotary President Pat Lowe.

"You can run it, walk it, push a pram, walk a dog, even skip it – anything it takes to get around.

"We will be delighted to see everyone who wants to join in with the Christmas atmosphere, raise money for charity and take part in thisd community event.”

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children under 12. The first 150 entrants to the Santa Run will get a free Santa suit as part of their registration.

Participants and spectators are invited to join the annual Mulled Wine and Carol Concert at the Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station after the event as part of more festive fundraisers for the RNLI..

The Skegness Santa Run is now in its 17th year.

The Festive Mulled Wine and Carol Concert will also be held at the RNLI Lifeboat Station on December 3 between 11am and 1pm. This event offers a morning and afternoon of carols, mince pies, and mulled wine. The 'Just Sing' choir will lead the celebrations within the Lifeboat Boathouse with refreshments served throughout.

Starting on December 2 until December 9, RNLI Skegness’ volunteer lifeboat crew will host the second Annual Crew-Led Toy Drive at the Hideout Café and Bar, Compass Gardens Skegness.

This event aims to bring joy to local and visiting children, supported by the Storehouse Food Bank and Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre. Anyone can drop off unwrapped new gifts at The Hideout Café and Bar during opening hours and help brighten a child's Christmas.

Finally, a new event for 2023, Santa and Stormy's Jolly Christmas Hideout - Character Breakfast and Pizza Parties will be hosted at the Hideout Café and Bar on December 2 and 9.

The Character Breakfasts offer an opportunity to start the day with a hearty meal in the company of Santa and Stormy Stan, plus some extra special guests from Blue Anchor Leisure. Following breakfast or pizza, attendees are invited to partake in fun-filled activities and games, creating lasting memories while supporting a good cause. You can reserve your table on the Skegness Lifeboat Fundraising website.

Finally, a Skegness tradition continues once again at 16 Alma Avenue with the now famous Christmas lights display, with the switch-on at 5.30pm on November 26.