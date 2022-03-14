Time's running out to have say on proposed Boston and Skegness constituency boundary changes

The map from the Boundary Commission for England's website shows the newly proposed boundary in red - with the current boundary line in blue.

The map from the Boundary Commission for England's (BCE) website shows the newly proposed boundary in red - with the current boundary line in blue.

If the plans go ahead, it will mean the new boundary for the Boston and Skegness constituency would see the addition of of the wards of Chapel St Leonards, Willoughby and Sloothby and Halton Holgate, which is currently split with Louth and Horncastle constituency.

Five villages currently in the Boston and Skegness constituency including Swineshead, Algarkirk, Sutterton, Brothertoft, Bicker, Fosdyke, Amber Hill and Holland Fen could also be placed into a newly-created South Lincolnshire constituency.

Consultations on the proposed changes are ongoing now - but the deadline date of April 4 for people to have their say is fast approaching.

In a letter to the BCE, MP for Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman welcomed the addition of the East Lindsey wards of Chapel St Leonards, Willoughby and Sloothby and Halton Holgate to his constituency.

Mr Warman said: "Residents look to Skegness for their services. It seems logical therefore that these wards should be represented by the Member of Parliament for Skegness."

Regarding Halton Holgate, he said: "Halton Holgate ward has for some time been split between the parliamentary constituencies of of Louth and Horncstle and Boston and Skegness.

"I recognise that the review has identified that it is an undesirable situation given that the wards are well-defined and well-understood units, which are generally indicative of areas which have a broad community of interest.

"It would seem entirely appropriate therefore for the ward to be incorporated into the Boston and Skegness constituency."

However others were not so happy with proposed changes.

One member of public, who lives in Ashby by Partney, commented on the Boundary Commission for England's (BCE) website: "I find it strange that Ashby by Partney has not been included with Spilsby in the proposed constituency boundary.

"The settlement is only two miles from Spilsby and is the main shopping centre for the population."

Bruce Trewin also believes: "Halton Holegate, East and West Keal should be in the same constituency as Spilsby.

He said: "I feel the needs of my local area are more aligned with those of Louth and Horncastle, and our most local town Spilsby is in that constituency."

Another member of public agreed: "The proposals seem very odd as there is an opportunity to put the Borough of Boston into one constituency and it looks like you propose to put parts of the Borough into other constituencies and then add sections of East Lindsey.

"I feel it would be a mistake to split the town of Spilsby from its outlying villages, Halton Holegate as an example.

"As with all boundaries I feel that they should, as far as possible, mirror county council divisions and District wards, or vice versa, so that communication and accountability is easier."