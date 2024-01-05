Spilsby recreation ground campaigners have just a few more days to raise the £40,000 they need towards a £650k sports and well-being development.

Trustees of Spilsby Recreation Ground have been working hard over the festive period to reach their target since launching their Crowdfunding campaign November last year – and have managed to raise a staggering £35,000.

However, they only have until January 12 to reach their target – and are appealing for help to secure the match funding for the ambition project.

“Support has been great, with local businesses stepping up to support the development, but we need more," said Tony Bailey, Chair of Spilsby Recreation Ground.

Phase Two will include much-needed pavilion updates and a car park extension.

“We must hit the £40,000 target by January 12 in order secure match funding.

"There are sponsorship opportunities available, or people can buy a brick.

"With a really generous donation, someone can leave a lasting mark on the community and help us name the new clubhouse.”

The project has been four years in the planning, with community engagement and support,

Trustees have been working with the FA, Football Foundation, East Lindsey District Council, Spilsby Town Council, the and UK Shared

Prosperity Fund, the LTA, Magna Vitae, and local training and education settings to deliver the project.

The impressive development will see two phases being completed. Phase One will include a redevelopment of the unused hardcourt to create a state-of-the-art 2G surface for football, netball, tennis and hockey.

Alongside this will be an all-weather concrete skate park for all ages to enjoy.

In appealing for the final monies need, Tony said: “The area has been massively underfunded when it comes to sports and health over the past decade, so it’s time the area saw some inward investment in the community.

“The project will promote sport amongst women and girls, the disabled and those in low social economic areas.

"The pavilion will also work with those in the community who require employment and training skills and help and advice to deal with the post Covid cost of living crisis.”

The Group aims to break ground with Phase one in Spring 2024, with the Pavilion Development completing in time for a grand opening in December 2024.