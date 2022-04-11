Tiny feet meet tiny bleats, nursery near Boston welcomes four lambs (GALLERY)

One of four lambs to have recently paid a visit to Mon Ami Nursery, in Swineshead.

Mon Ami Children’s Nursery, in Swineshead, found itself in the company of not just tiny feet but tiny bleats when it played host to four adorable lambs recently.

The fluffy foursome – some less than a week old – were brought on site by parent Chrissie Myland, of Catlins Farm, East Heckington.

The visit was organised to continue the nursery’s work on the themes of spring and Easter.

The children were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to meet the lambs, the nursery said.

They were able to stroke the lambs and even bottle-feed them outside in the sunshine, prompting lots of discussion, it added.

Mon Ami Children’s Nursery is part of a family-owned business, founded in 2002, which also has sites in Boston, Alford and Wragby.

The visit by the lambs is an example of how it promotes a close working relationships with parents, it says.

Nursery manager Courtney Baird, who led the lamb activity with the children on the day, said: “At Mon Ami, working closely in partnership with parents and involving them in their children’s learning is a crucial part of our ethos.

“We would all like to thank Chrissie for giving the children such a wonderful and educational experience.”