A tiny orphaned badger has been saved from certain death by a local dog walker.

The RSPCA centre is doing its best to help the orphaned cub pull through.

The member of the public was out walking her dog in Chambers Farm Woods, near Wragby, on February 13 when her pooch spotted the poor badger cub on the ground.

The quick-thinking woman could not see any badger sett nearby, so picked up the cub who was frozen solid and kept them warm inside her jacket.

She called the RSPCA and Inspector Dan Bradshaw attended and took the cub - thought to be less than two weeks old – to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

He said: “The poor badger had been found lying on the ground in the woods and it was lucky the dog found her, as she probably wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

"She was frozen from the cold and the lady actually thought she was dead, but when she went to check she just saw the cub slightly move their paw.

“She put the cub inside her jacket to keep her warm and then took her home and called the RSPCA.”

Dan added: “We are really grateful to the lady for all her effort in helping this poor cub.

"When the cub had warmed up, she was calling out for food.

" I rushed the cub to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre - where they are doing their best to help her.”

Badger cubs are typically born from the beginning of February to late April. Cubs stay below ground and emerge from their sett at around eight to ten weeks old. However, they may continue to be dependent on their mother for some time afterwards.

Evangelos Achilleos, manager at the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, said: “The cub is probably less than two weeks old as she hadn’t even opened her eyes.

"We don’t know why the cub was found on her own. It could have been a number of reasons, but we are doing our best to give her a fighting chance.

"We have liaised with other rehabilitation centres’ to try and find another orphan cub to join our one, for them to be reared together.

“She is being fed with formula round the clock and we hope that she is strong enough to pull through.”

