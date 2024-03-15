Toddle waddle raises more than £221 for Comic Relief
The youngsters had great fun on their sponsored Red Nose Day ‘toddle waddle’ – raising £221.20 for the annual appeal.
They walked around Tinkers Green, finishing with some fun on the play park.
This is just an example of the activities at the group, which meets at Burgh Village Hall on Jackson’s Lane on Wednesday mornings from 10am to noon.
Chrildren from newborn to four years (preschool age) are welcome. Fruit and juice for all children are provided, as well as themed snacks each week.
Frankie Harris, who recently took over the group, said: “It’s a great place for parents/caters to bring their little ones to meet new people and join in with creative activities."