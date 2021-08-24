Toddler dies and 50 people evacuated in tragic caravan fire at Ingoldmells park

Scene of the tragedy at Sealands Caravan Park in Skegness. Photo: John Aron

The fire broke out in a caravan at the Sealands Caravan Park off Roman Bank at around 10.30pm on August 23.

The child's mother and three of her children escaped to safely and were treated in hospital, but have since been released.

Around 50 people from caravans in the immediate area were asked to leave their vans and were able to go to emergency accommodation created at the Laver Leisure site.

Lincolnshire Police said there will be an investigation team on scene throughout the day while initial investigations are carried out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is a devasting incident for all involved. We are in the very early stages of our investigations and the circumstances which led to the fire are not yet clear. We will be working closely with specialist teams to understand what happened.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to come forward, and for anyone with video footage to please share that with officers to add to our intelligence of the incident.

The caravan where a toddler tragically died at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells. Photo: John Aron

“This is particularly harrowing, with a family losing a child, and we’d ask that people remember those victims and not share footage online.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews who attended the incident are being offered welfare support.

The emergency service tweeted: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a static caravan on fire in Ingoldmells last night.

"On arrival our five attending crews found that the fire was already well-established and aggressive firefighting was needed to extinguish it.

The caravan park where the tragedy happened.

"Our Fire Investigation Team will be working with CSI colleagues from Lincolnshire Police to complete a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

"All firefighters have been offered welfare support, and once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns, at what will be an upsetting time."

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing email link [email protected] quoting incident 469 of 23 August in the subject box

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident number, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.