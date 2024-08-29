Mum Danielle Ashby and three-year-old Erin.

A mother whose toddler because unconscious on Mablethorpe beach says her daughter has suffered 60 seizures since she was four months old.

As reported, Danielle Ashby has expressed gratitude to the three RNLI lifeguards who came to her assistance when her daugher, Erin, became unconscious.

Danielle, from Scothern, has now shared more information about the medical condition Erin suffers and how, in spite of being trained to deal with it, it was a very “frightening” experience away from familiar surroundings.

“I decided to take the kiddies to the beach, so me, my mum (Nannar) and three kiddies, Jacob 9, April 6 and Erin 3 went to Mablethorpe,” recalled Danielle.

“Erin is a typical happy, adventurous, cheeky three-year-old but she does have a genetic epilepsy and has had about 60 seizures since she was four months old.

“They can range from a couple of minutes to more prolonged seizures requiring rescue medication and emergency care in hospital. She also has different types of seizures and sometimes multiples.

“We never know which way a seizure will go when it happens – whether she will come out of the seizure herself or require intervention. Or whether she will go on to have multiple.

“We were just about to pack away on the beach when I could see Erin sat on the sand staring up to the sky.

"Immediately, I realised she was have a focal seizure.

"I scooped her up and laid her down on our blanket in the recovery position and started timing the seizure (as trained to do so we know if we need to administrator rescue meds).

“My mum then ran to alert the lifeguards. They raced over on their quad bike and explained they were there to help and gave Erin oxygen.

"They kept and eye on her and did continuous observations for breathing, responsiveness and circulation.

“Thankfully, Erin managed to come out of the seizure herself and after some time asleep recovering she woke up.

“The lifeguards then took us back to their station where they continued to monitor Erin until she was on her feet.

“We are trained to deal with Erin’s seizures but being out of our familiar surroundings does make them more frightening.

“It was a huge relief the lifeguards were there and were able to take over in the professional manner they did which meant I could concentrate on being there for Erin as her mum.

"The oxygen really helped Erins recovery and their professionalism and kindness really made me calmer.

"We are incredibly grateful they came to our rescue so quickly that day.

"They knew exactly what do to, were reassuring and kind.

“I'm so pleased that their amazing work is being recognised.”

The lifeguards who assisted Erin were Lois Kemp, 25, Katie Roscoe, 21, and Effie Kennedy, 16, arrived at the scene, said the RNLI.

All three of the lifeguards had been given casualty care training before they attended the incident.

The RNLI charity said the medical episode "exemplified the differing emergencies lifeguards deal with daily".