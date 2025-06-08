Josh Cousins (left) and Simon Lee, XAGRI new Tong dealer for Yorkshire.

An engineering firm based in Spilsby is celebrating a major new dealership agreement.

Tong Engineering has formed a partnership with XAGRI, strengthening its presence and support for vegetable producers across Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the company says this marks a significant step in ensuring local customers have access to Tong’s industry-leading vegetable handling equipment alongside dedicated sales, aftersales, service support and parts.

“We’re delighted to partner with XAGRI, ” said Simon Lee, Sales Director at Tong Engineering. “Their commitment and focus on bringing personal customer support and service aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re confident that this partnership will bring great benefits to new and existing Tong customers in Yorkshire.”

Josh Cousins of XAGRI expressed his enthusiasm: “We are very proud to have the opportunity to be an official dealer for Tong Engineering and Tong SwiftLift in our local area.

"We have already established ourselves as a trusted partner for Tong service and maintenance work, ensuring local customers benefit

from on-hand knowledge and support for their Tong machines.

"Our goal is to strengthen these relationships further by providing a complete sales, after-sales and service offering.”

Through XAGRI, customers will have access to Tong’s full range of advanced vegetable handling solutions, including the Caretaker and FieldLoad PRO post-harvest systems.

The latest innovations in box handling, tipping, and washing equipment will also be available, ensuring comprehensive support for all vegetable

handling requirements.

For more information on Tong Engineering UK and international dealer network, visit www.tongengineering.com/dealers.