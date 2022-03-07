Top 10 garden party locations in the UK - and Skegness is one of them

Silvercoast Mansion near Wainfleet has been named as one of the top 10 party houses in the UK.

Garden furniture specialists Furniture Maxi have taken a deep dive into summer temperatures, rainfall figures and the size of the average garden to identify the best towns and cities in the UK and across Europe to host or attend a garden party this summer - and you might be surprised by some of the results.

After what feels like a long winter and spending a lot of time indoors, many of us are looking forward to having get-togethers in the garden this year as the warmer months roll in.

That’s why Furniture Maxi have researched the best places in the UK and Europe to host or attend a garden party.

This shady spot at Silvercoast Mansions is ideal for summer picnics and hide-and-seek.

Skegness ranks 5th best place to throw a garden party in the UK - which may not be so surprising when you factor in the number of people with caravans and lodges who buy outdoor furniture along the coast.

The resort inches above Oxford and outstrips Brighton by a mile, despite similar weather throughout July and August.

Bristol, Southampton and London are the UK’s top three garden party locations

“We’ve seen people rushing to buy outdoor dining sets and sofas earlier than ever this year as they prepare to host guests in the spring and summer.” says Furniture Maxi marketing manager Arnold Bertasius.

“After the last few years, it looks like people all over the UK are gearing up for plenty of garden parties and barbecues in 2022 to make up for lost time.

"Whether you’re somewhere with huge typical garden sizes or smaller courtyard spaces, a good dose of sunshine and some decent outdoor furniture are really all you need to kick start your gathering.”

Furniture Maxi is not the the only company promoting the Skegness area for garden parties.

Silvercoast Mansions near Wainfleet is one of 10 party houses in the UK with amazing gardens, according to the website partyhouses.co.ukThis wonderful party house for rent in Lincolnshire can comfortably accommodate 21 guests in the hall and cottage, according to the website.

It located just walking distance from a medieval market town and is the perfect place to relax with family and friends. This holiday home with an indoor pool also comes with three acres of gardens, and an all-weather tennis court for the active guests to enjoy.

The venue is family friendly, as it has an outdoor play park, games room, Victorian playhouse and a cinema/bedroom.