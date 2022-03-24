Top award for three police officers who saved life of woman after she slashed her wrist in front of them

Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society – “They did a wonderful job and richly deserve the awards they are to receive”

The horror incident in which the officers leapt in action to stem the bleeding and then had to resuscitate the woman after she went into cardiac arrest, happened on the evening of 14 September 2020.

Police went to the woman’s home in Skegness after she had breached a court order. However, when they arrived she refused to let them in and then slashed her wrist.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three officers, DC David Bettison, PC Clare Heaton from Skegness and another officer who cannot be named, immediately went into action to stop her bleeding to death, and when her heart stopped began administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until an ambulance arrived 30 minutes later.

The woman was eventually stabilized and taken to hospital where she went on to survive.

Now the three officers have all been awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates for bringing her back from the brink of death.

Adding his personal praise for them Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Society said: “I was a horrific incident and they did a wonderful job, both in stemming the bleeding from her wrist and then in administering CPR after her heart stopped. They richly deserve the awards they are to receive.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra. It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 87,000 cases and made over 200,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.