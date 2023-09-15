Register
Top class fun when care home residents in Skegness go back to school

By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST
It's graduation day for Joyce Knight.It's graduation day for Joyce Knight.
Syne Hills care home residents and staff started the day with a quiz to keep their brains active and after dinner took part in a science class and PE in the garden.

Their efforts were rewarded with treats from a lovely tuck shop.

A spokesperson from the home said: “We pride ourselves in an active mind is a happy heart and as all ways this day was no exception.”