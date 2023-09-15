Top class fun when care home residents in Skegness go back to school
It was top class fun when care home residents in Skegness went back to school.
Syne Hills care home residents and staff started the day with a quiz to keep their brains active and after dinner took part in a science class and PE in the garden.
Their efforts were rewarded with treats from a lovely tuck shop.
A spokesperson from the home said: “We pride ourselves in an active mind is a happy heart and as all ways this day was no exception.”