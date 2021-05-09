Top filming locations in Lincolnshire

With a wealth of stately homes, stunning gardens and historic buildings, many films and TV series have been filmed in Lincolnshire over the years.

Some are more well-known than others, so how many of these did you know were used as locations for some of these popular films and TV shows?

Burghley House - With such a stunning manor house and surrounding grounds, it's not surprising that Stamford's Burghley House has been featured in so many Hollywood period dramas. Just some of these include the 2005 remake of Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth: A Golden Age and Middlemarch. Filming is also currently underway at Burghley as the exterior of Bruce Wayne's home Wayne Manor for The Flash, set to be released next year.

Belvoir Castle - The Crown, Netflix's hit show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, was filmed at Belvoir Castle's Regency Castle, which stood in for Windsor Castle in the hit series, which stars A-list celebrities including Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham-Carter and Claire Foy as the royals. Also filmed at Belvoir was 2000's drama The Golden Bowl, starring Kate Beckinsale, James Fox and Uma Thurman.

Boston (various locations) - Hollywood star Rob Lee was spotted several times around Boston during the filming of 2019's ITV series Wild Bill, which sees a US cop flee to the fens of Lincolnshire with his teenaged daughter. As well as the famous Boston Stump, the Sessions House, Dolphin Lane, West Street, Tunnard Street, High Street, the town bridge, the Market Place, Antons Gowt, Freiston Shore, Butterwick and Bicker Fen were also used as filming locations for Wild Bill.

Lincoln Cathedral - The city's famous cathedral has stood in for Westminster Abbey on several occasions, most notably in the blockbuster films The Da Vinci Code in 2006 - starring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tatou and Sir Ian McKellan - and Young Victoria in 2009 starring Emily Blunt, as well as Netflix film The King in 2018. According to IMDB, Lincoln Cathedral's bell was silent for the first time since the second world war while filming took place.

City of Lincoln - Fans of the hit BBC motoring TV show Top Gear may recall the episode in series 17 where then-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May appeared in Lincoln as part of their filming segment on electric cars. After their cars ran out of power near Brayford Waterfront, they stopped at Lincolnshire County Council to find out where the nearest charging stations were, but at the time, there were no charging points for electric cars nearby. After they broke down near the marina by the University of Lincoln campus, they recharged the cars through university windows, and were seen trying to entertain themselves while the cars charged by eating lunch at the waterfront and visiting Lincoln Cathedral.

Belton House - Another popular manor house to be used for period drama is Belton House in Grantham, which has been used for the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, 2006's Jane Eyre, and crime drama Bleak House.

Gainsborough Old Hall - The 2018 film Peterloo, starring Maxine Peake and Rory Kinnear, tells the story of the 1819 Peterloo Massacre where British forces attacked a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester, but did you know some of the filming actually took place at Gainsborough Old Hall? The English Heritage-owned stately home stood in for the streets of London in several scenes.

RAF Scampton and Hemswell - Of course the Dam Busters are on this list! RAF bases at Scampton and Hemswell were used for the filming of the 1955 film starring Richard Todd, which told the story of The story of how the British attacked German dams in World War II by using an ingenious technique to drop bombs where they would be most effective.

1. Filming of The Crown at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Belvoir Castle. Buy photo

2. Wild Bill. Photo: courtesy of ITV. Photo: ITV Buy photo

3. The inside of Lincoln Cathedral being decorated for filming of The Da Vince Code. Buy photo

4. Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson and James May outside the Lincolnshire Echo offices. Photo: University of Lincoln Buy photo