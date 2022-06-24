Top gin producers from Skegness toast Lincolnshire Show

Sarah Riggall and Richard Longworth of Skegness Distillery

It has taken Richard Longworth and partner Sarah Riggall three years to have their stand promoting Skegness Distillery at the annual agricultural show due to pandemic and they said they were delighted to finally be there.

The distillery has been in production in Prince George Street since 2019 and as well as selling a variety of gins also holds events. “We were surprised how many customers at the show said they didn’t realise there was a distillery in Skegness,” said Richard.

"Traders were saying that with the good weather and because it was the first one since Covid it was quieter than expected but we got to meet hundreds of people and spread the word about Skegness gin.

”Overall it was an OK couple of days