Wragby School children under took a walk around the grounds in their Children in Need attire. EMN-211122-090422001
From donning spotty clothes to baking cakes and bringing in loose change, hundreds of pounds were raised by Horncastle and district’s schools.
In St Lawrence School, part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation, the pupils were also hosting their own Strictly Come Dancing competition.
At Wragby Primary School, the children dressed up in rainbow colours and took part in a school ramble as part of their Children in Need activities. Horncastle Community Primary School pupils also brought in their loose change to fill an outline of Pudsey Bear.
Wragby School
Children under took a walk around the grounds EMN-211122-104049001
Tattershall Primay School's Children in Need day. EMN-211122-090521001
Coningsby St Michael's Children in Need EMN-211123-091136001
Wragby School children dressed up for Children in Need EMN-211122-090409001
Students from Finches class doing a Strictly Come Dancing EMN-211122-090433001
Children from Classes Moles and Badgers at Horncastle Primary School EMN-211122-090449001