Callum O’Grady has won Craft Apprentice of the Year

Callum O’Grady, 22, has been named Craft Apprentice of the Year after being commended for showing great dedication to his training and consistently working to a high standard.

Callum received outstanding feedback from his colleagues, who said that, despite having limited time on site due to Covid restrictions, he remained fully committed and maintained a positive attitude throughout.

Callum, who is now entering the second year of his apprenticeship, said: “I’m very grateful to have won this award and to be recognised for the work I’ve put in this past year.

"It wouldn’t have been possible without all the support and help I’ve had from the people around me on site and the training staff at Uniper.

"I feel like everyone in my group is deserving of this award because of all the hard work they’ve put in and how we’ve adapted to learning during the Covid pandemic.”

Covid restrictions meant that this year’s awards event was held virtually, but none of the glamour and excitement was missing as apprentices from across the Drax Group were recognised for their efforts overcoming the unprecedented challenges that Covid-19 brought.

Karen McKeever, Drax chief HR officer, said: “Drax is committed to championing and supporting people in their early careers.

"Hiring and developing a talented workforce of the future is essential for a business like Drax, as we strive to deliver cutting edge climate-saving technologies like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

“Apprentices all have unique talents and bring a new perspective, that we can learn from.

"It’s been inspiring to meet them all and celebrate their achievements.