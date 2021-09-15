Top pumpkin patches to visit in the East Midlands according to Instagram

The most popular activity for pumpkins is, of course, Halloween decorations in the form of a Jack-o'-lantern but why not try a different spin like using glitter and 3D snail Jack-o'-lanterns, you can use your leftover produce for popular seasonal dishes such as pumpkin soup, purée and pie, and according to Brewsmartly.com and The Spice Kitchen, creating the perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte only requires your leftover pumpkin purée and ingredients from your kitchen, you can turn your mini pumpkins into candle holders, just cut off the top of the pumpkin and scoop out most of the seeds and flesh from the inside to fit the candle, rub Vaseline on the exposed parts to preserve the pumpkin for longer and then insert the candle and decorate, you could paint your pumpkin to create a pretty pumpkin vase, but again, rub Vaseline on the exposed flesh for preservation or pumpkins are also an excellent source of calcium for birds, so cut the pumpkin in half and fill it with seeds, including cooked pumpkin seeds.