Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The peak holiday season is nearly here – and to help families heading for Skegness to have an enjoyable journey, East Midlands Railway has compiled some top tips

Book in advanceBooking as early as possible will help you get the best price and availability. You can book up to 12 weeks in advance. By doing this, you’ll be able to select the train you wish to travel on and will be able to book your return journey at the same time. There isn’t the option to book a specific seat, but it will guarantee you a place on the train of your choice and a place in the priority boarding queue.

Arrive 30 minutes before your service

Give yourself plenty of time to catch the train. At peak times there will be queuing systems in place, with people who have booked in advance receiving priority boarding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railway has compiled some top tips to make your journey to Skegness more enjoyable.

Remember, under 5-year-olds go free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re travelling with children under 5, their tickets are completely free when accompanied by a fare-paying parent or guardian.

Resist the urge to take your food shopping with you

The temptation to bring everything including the kitchen sink on your travels is high – but there is only a limited amount of space on our trains. There are excellent supermarkets next to the train station including a Tesco and a Lidl right on the doorstep.

Shrink the size of your bedding with a free vacuum pack

EMR is offering free vacuum packs to help save space in suitcases and on trains. These are perfect for bulky bedding and for those who are on holiday for a longer time.

To get your vacuum bag, please contact our Customer Relations Team here, phone us on 03457 125 678, or email [email protected] to order your free pack.

In a group? Grab a taxi from the station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are travelling to Butlins from the station and there are 5 of you – it may be cheaper to get a taxi. Taxis from the station to Butlins entrance are around £10 and you can pre-book Reds Cabs (who are affiliated with Butlins) on 01754 765555, but there is also a taxi rank across the road outside Costa Coffee.

Take advantage of the rainy options

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, there are still plenty of things to do. You can take a trip to the Wonder Circus, look out for posters in town, as there are very often special offers where kids go free and tickets for a reduced price. The Neverland Theatre is also staging its annual summer pantomime which is always great fun and excellent value for money.

Lazy days by the pool

One of the best value things in Skegness when it’s sunny is the Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite next to the Embassy Theatre. Booking in advance is essential on hot summer days as this outdoor pool can get really busy.