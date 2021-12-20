Top tips for iPad competition

Photographer Ian Pickering’s stunning image of Anderby Creek Beach

Share a photo of your favourite place in Lincolnshire – along with a sentence explaining what you love about it -and with just over three weeks left until the competition closing date of New Year’s Eve, professional Lincolnshire-based photographer Ian Pickering has these tips on how to take the best picture.

Think about the lighting

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lighting can make or break a photo. Early morning is generally a good time, and early evening is also ideal as you can get the iconic ‘golden hour’ shot, where the natural light is warmer and softer because of the sun’s low position.”

Pay attention to background

“More often than not, a clutter-free background is your best option, so make sure to keep an eye out for extraneous details.

“You can ensure you’re not distracting from the subject by simply adjusting the angle.”

Composition is key

“Whether you’re shooting landscape or portrait, it’s important to consider how the elements of your photo are arranged. Generally speaking, the subject should always be at the centre so that people’s eyes are immediately drawn to it.”

Consider depth of field

“Depth of field is the distance between the closest and farthest objects in your photo. To get the best shot, you should consider how far away the subject is and whether it is clear and in focus.”

Give yourself lots of options – and enjoy the experience!

“I’d recommend taking lots of photos to give yourself a range of options to choose from – practice always makes perfect!

“The most important thing, though, is to enjoy the process of getting outside and experimenting with the camera.” To enter the Chestnut Homes’ competition, email your photograph to [email protected], including your name, address, phone number.

Remember to also include the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why it is your favourite place.

The deadline for entries is Friday, December 31, 2021, and the winner will be announced in January, 2022.

Terms and conditions:

Employees and family of employees of JPI Media and Chestnut Homes are unable to enter. Chestnut Homes will select the winning photo.

The winner will be contacted privately and then announced in the paper at a later date. By submitting a photograph, you are agreeing to take part in subsequent PR and marketing material for Chestnut Homes.

By entering the competition, you are allowing JPI Media and Chestnut Homes to use your photo. The submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting the image.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Entries by under 18s must be submitted by their parent or legal guardian.

The winner will receive and be photographed with their prize at the nearest Chestnut Homes development to where they live, to be used as part of the announcement in the paper.