Tories call to finish job as Labour insists it's time for General Election in local reaction to PM resignation

Mark Andseron.

Liz Truss’ resignation came amidst more political turmoil after chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker quit, only to remain in their post.

She was elected just 44 days ago after taking over from Boris Johnson, becoming the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Coun Dick Edginton, Chairman of the Skegness Consevative Branch, said: "Liz Truss' resignation was expected given the political situation. I understand that there should be a new Prime Minister in post within the next week.

Dick Edginton.

Advertisement

"It is important that the Conservative Party fulfils its 2019 manifesto because there is so much work to be done both at home and abroad. We don't want the country to be held in limbo any longer because there are so many challenges to face."

However, Mark Anderson, Chairman of the Boston and Skegness Labour Party, said it was time to “let the general public decide who they want to form the next Government”

He said: “Today’s announcement by Liz Truss on her resignation goes to show us all what a shambolic lot the Conservatives are.

"They and they alone have created this mess that we are all facing with there handing of the economy.

Advertisement

"They have made us all poorer, they have borrowed trillions of pounds leaving us at the mercy of the markets when they started increasing the interest rate on the money that they had borrowed.

"This has left young and old people who have a mortgage having to pay hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per annum – all because of the Truss Government miss management of the economy.

"Now the Conservatives are going to vote another leader by next Friday to become PM. What a shambles!

"Have they no shame or morals while ordinary people are struggling to pay their bills and businesses are struggling to pay their staff who need inflation busting pay rises?

Advertisement

"This is just to stand still. The most vulnerable are struggling with low benefits that rose by 3% last April when inflation is running at over 10%, leaving them to make stark choices on eat or heat.

“Then we had the debacle of giving huge tax cuts for the rich as well making them even richer at the expense of the ordinary working persons.

“Now the Conservatives are too frightened to have a General Election. Why? Because a lot of them will lose their jobs so they want to keep them for as long as possible for their own benefit rather than ours. They must look at us in contempt.